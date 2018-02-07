Woman arrested for fraud, theft and forgery

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Randolph County woman has been arrested for fraud, theft and forgery.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 2, they received a call about checks being stolen which were thought to have been used by the suspect.

Later, that evening, deputies stopped a speeding vehicle driven by the suspect, Marissa Reeder. Reeder initially gave deputies a false name.

At the time of the stop, Reeder was found to be in possession of both jewelry and medication prescribed to a deceased member of the complaint’s family.

Reeder was later arrested on Feb. 6 and is facing 5 preliminary count of forgery, a preliminary count of theft and fraud on a financial institution.

She is currently being on $8,000 bond.