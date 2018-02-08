19-year-old charged in juvenile’s drug-related death

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 19-year-old woman has been in a juvenile’s drug-related death.

According to court documents, officers with the Greenfield Police Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of Gondola Run on Jan. 3 just after noon for a juvenile who was not breathing.

After arriving at the house, officers were greeted by a man and a woman, later identified as Larry Southgate and Anna Southgate. The officers were then led upstairs where they discovered a white juvenile male lying on his stomach with red foam coming from his mouth and who appeared to not be breathing.

Officers were unable to detect a pulse on the juvenile and was later pronounced dead, documents show. Anna Southgate initially told officers that at approximately 2 a.m. the juvenile came over to the residence, promptly going upstairs. Southgate then told officers the juvenile said he had heroin on him and wanted to shut up the substance.

The documents show Anna put the heroin in the syringe, gave it to the juvenile who then injected the drug. Documents show that Anna also gave the juvenile a a red spray for his complaints of a sore throat.

After further questioning, Anna told police that the heroin was in fact hers and not the juvenile’s, documents show. The juvenile then looked to be overdosing, and Anna attempted to keep the juvenile awake. Anna told officers that she had witnessed others overdose and was aware of the signs of an overdose.

Documents show that while the juvenile was overdosing, Anna did not call 911.

Anna Southgate faces charges for dealing in a narcotic drug, reckless homicide, unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.