63-year-old man injured in east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 63-year-old man was injured in a house fire on the city’s east side.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, crews were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Winding Hart Drive.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews arriving on scene witnessed a fully engulfed garage. Also, a 63-year-old man was discovered laying in the front of the house with serious injuries to his feet.

IFD: A man in his 60’s has serious injuries from this house fire near 10th & Cumberland. He was laying in the driveway when fire crews arrived & taken to the hospital with serious injuries. IFD wasn’t able to confirm what IMPD told me that a random Good Samaritan helped the man. pic.twitter.com/w8fYTZgAws — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 8, 2018

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who were also called to the scene, says they a woman may have helped pull the man from the burning structure.

IMPD: 1 male was pulled out of this burnt garage by a random Good Samaritan. The lady pulled him out, told officers she had kids in the car and then left. Victim has bad burns to his feet, but was awake & breathing when taken to the hospital. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/QPEaOAcJbf — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 8, 2018

The man who was transported to the hospital, awake and breathing, suffered serious burns to his feet.

Two dogs were also rescued.

Damage has been estimated at $75,000.