63-year-old man injured in east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 63-year-old man was injured in a house fire on the city’s east side.
Just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, crews were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Winding Hart Drive.
According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews arriving on scene witnessed a fully engulfed garage. Also, a 63-year-old man was discovered laying in the front of the house with serious injuries to his feet.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who were also called to the scene, says they a woman may have helped pull the man from the burning structure.
The man who was transported to the hospital, awake and breathing, suffered serious burns to his feet.
Two dogs were also rescued.
Damage has been estimated at $75,000.