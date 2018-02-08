A brief warm up before an unsettled weekend

A cold start to the morning with sun and clouds to start the day. High temperatures will top out in the lower 30s. Clouds thicken tonight due a storm system that will stall out over northern parts of Indiana and Illinois that will dump several inches of snow starting late Thursday night. Locally the system will just bring mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will stay mild since clouds will act like a blanket and keep the warmth in. Expect lows to bottom out in the mid 20s.

Snow mainly north of Indy and the viewing area all day Friday, If your travel plans take you north keep an eye on the forecast. Snow will dominate most of the day leaving northern Indiana under a foot of snow for some locations. Otherwise in Indy expect to see a warmer than normal day with highs in the middle 40s!

Unsettled weather returns just in time for the weekend with a wintry mix throughout the day on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Eventually the front passes and brings in colder air for Sunday which transitions rain/snow to all snow with minor accumulations possible! Highs looking to hit the lower 30s.

A quiet start to the work week with mainly sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 30s! A mild week with highs in te lower 40s with a chance of some light rain showers by mid week.