Carmel Clay student disarms another with knife in restroom, principal says

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A male student approached a female student with a knife in a restroom Thursday afternoon at Carmel High School, the district told parents Thursday.

Students were kept in their classrooms until police said it was safe, said an email to parents from principal Thomas L. Harmas.

“The female student disarmed him and alerted staff,” the email said. “Administrators and police quickly identified and detained the male student.”

The email added, “We want to commend the bravery of our female student that was involved. Her response and immediate reporting allowed for this event to come to a quick conclusion.”

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Carmel Clay Schools and the Carmel Police Department are working on a news release on the incident, a district spokeswoman said in an email to 24-Hour News 8.