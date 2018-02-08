Circle City Donut Dash 5K returns for third year to benefit Teachers’ Treasures

Walk… or run…. whatever you choose, there are donuts at the finish line!

How, you ask? Where? It’s all part of the third annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K, a walker and runner friendly event that supports teachers and local schools, all while providing delicious donuts for participants along the way.

KK Byland, VP of HR, American College of Education, and Margaret Sheehan, Executive Director, Teachers’ Treasures, tell us more:

Local organizations Teachers’ Treasures and American College of Education are excited to announce their third annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K

The event benefits Teachers’ Treasures, a not-for-profit that obtains and distributes school supplies free to teachers of students in need.

This year’s race is on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. at Teachers’ Treasures (1800 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201)

ACE is a part of this event because they are an organization built by teachers for teachers, and Teachers’ Treasures helps to directly support that mission.

Local sponsor Long’s Bakery will be supplying the donuts this year and Sun King Brewery will be on-site with coffee-infused beer.

2 race options: main race where participants are challenged to eat a dozen donut holes and a non-challenge race, where participants can enjoy the donuts afterwards.

To learn more, visit http://circlecitydonutdash5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=6176.