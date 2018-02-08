Bill would crack down on emotional support animal fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emotional support animals help a lot of people in need, but others see them as a way to exploit a loophole in housing and transit regulations.

“Service dogs are very important. Therapy dogs are important. Emotional support dogs are important. It’s just the way they provide that healing and that work,” Sally Irvin, the director of the Indiana Canine Assistance Network said.

As founder and director of the Indiana Canine Assistance Network (ICAN), Irvin says she doesn’t deal directly with emotional support animals, but she’s heard tales of people claiming that status for some unusual animals: “The peacock, rattlesnakes, pythons, tarantulas, turkeys, pigs. Yeah.”

But some lawmakers believe people are lying about their use of the animals at times and abusing the system.

Republican State Sen. Jean Leising hopes to change that with a bill that’s getting a lot of support at the Statehouse.

“There’s a peacock somebody tried to bring on a United Airlines flight last week, said it was an emotional support animal. It’s getting absurd,” said State Senate President David Long, a Republican from Fort Wayne.

State senators passed a bill this week that tries to cut down on emotional support animal fraud.

The bill states a landlord could ask a prospective tenant for written proof from a healthcare provider that says they need an emotional support animal.

There’d be a violation if their claim wasn’t true.

“We need some verification system to say this is legitimate and part of their medical treatment for whatever ails them. So that’s what that bill did,” Long explained.

Irvin said there aren’t regulations about emotional support animals on the books.

We did a quick Google search for “emotional support animals” and found dozens of real-looking, fake items people can buy to bolster their false claims: an emotional support animal ID for $30, dog vests for $50, and even an advertisement for emotional support animal certificates that claim to prove your animal is registered after you send your information to the site.

“When you start talking about emotional support dogs, you start talking about dogs that have received no training. Not necessarily any obedience training and certainly no task training,” Irvin explained.

For her, the bill is barking up the right tree.

“Sen. Leising’s bill that’s looking at creating some regulations for emotional support animals is terrific,” Irvin said.

That bill will makes its way to the Indiana House with two cosponsors from state representatives.

To read the bill for yourself, click here. To read the vote sheet, click here.