Indianapolis pothole blitz fills 30,928; drivers call for more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city has about 30,000 fewer potholes after the Department of Public Works wrapped up its big pothole-filling effort on Friday.

Still, drivers aren’t happy.

James Ballard started Thursday by driving over a pothole near Central Avenue and East 34th Street. He lost his hubcap and may have bent his rim.

“Not good. It can be expensive. Then who will pay for it?” Ballard asked.

When it comes to craters in the road, Ballard is far from the only one impacted.

“My mom ran over a pothole, and her wheel came off. That’s probably the worst experience I had,” Justin Johnson said.

But even the worst experience can be worse. Prior to last week, for example, the city had 30,928 more potholes. Public Works wrapped up its four-day pothole blitz Friday. It was an effort that required 92 crews and 849 tons of asphalt. Those numbers only reflect the Public Works crews. The city also hired contractors who are not required to record the number of potholes they fill.

“I could see them doing a better job. I seen them working on potholes on 38th,” Johnson said.

Working on the potholes is better than not working on them … even if crews missed a few spots.

“I get it fixed and keep rolling,” Ballard said.

If you know of a pothole on a city street that needs to be addressed, you can do that in one of three ways;

Call the Mayors Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Got to RequestIndy online .

. Use the RequestIndy app.

To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, contact your regional Indiana Department of Transportation district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.