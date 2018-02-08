Indianapolis Public Library’s Meet the Artists exhibit returns for landmark 30th year

Get immersed in an evening of cultural entertainment during the Meet the Artists XXX Gala Reception!

The entire community is invited to celebrate the African-American art on Saturday, February 10 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. at Central Library. Highlighting this free event will be a presentation by actress and Indiana native Vivica A. Fox. Fox also will participate in an award ceremony for the “Shades of Pearl Showcase” artists.

Other performers include poet Tasha Jones, illusionist Walter King “Spellbinder,” the Epiphany Dance Collective, the Ground Zero Band, and the Indianapolis Metro Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc.

Thierry Baptiste, Fashion Coordinator, Meet the Artists Exhibit, tells us what we can expect!

One of the city’s premier cultural events will showcase the accomplishments of 11 prominent African-American artists when The Indianapolis Public Library’s Meet the Artists exhibit celebrates its 30th anniversary with works on display from January 30 – April 1 at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

This year’s “Shades of Pearl Showcase” pays tribute to those visual artists whose past participation in Meet the Artists was instrumental in furthering their careers. On display will be works by Bing Davis (color photography), D. Del Reverda-Jennings (mixed media), James Pate (charcoal), Kevin West (acrylic), LaShawnda Crowe-Storm (quilts), Mason Archie (oil), Michael Jordan (Alkemi) (acrylic), Roderic Trabue (oil), Samuel E. Vázquez (mixed media) and Lobyn Hamilton (vinyl). Work from the late Joe Holiday (pastel & oil) also will be featured.

In addition, works from other visual artists will be exhibited in the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library. These include Chrystopher Burns (acrylic), Kimberly Winfrey (quilts) and Omar Rashan (acrylic). Also on display will be youth art from students at Art With a Heart and IPS Floro Torrence School 83.

Youth and family activities will include an appearance by Cinamon the Clown, a jewelry workshop by Lynn Johnson, a workshop by human “beatbox” Tony Styxx, a 3D pop art workshop by Ashley Radford, and big games & interactive gadgets in the Learning Curve. In addition, the Pearl Showcase Fashion Show will be coordinated by Thierry Baptiste.

A number of local authors also will be on hand to sign and sell their books. These include Blossom Carter (Unexpected Crossroads: A Real Hood Romance), Heather Henley (I Am an Orange Uncompromisingly), Keith McQueen (Don’t Block Your Flow), Nisti K. Delgroothe (Not Where I Want to Be, Not Where I Was), Tamara Winfrey-Harris (The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative for Black Women in America) and Twanda Story (Show Up Empty).

Free parking for the Meet the Artists XXX Gala Reception will be available in Central Library’s parking garage, with overflow parking available at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N. Meridian Street, and at the Landmark Center, 1099 N. Meridian Street.

Another Meet the Artists XXX activity will occur at “First Friday,” on March 2 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Central Library. The public is invited to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this event that includes activities for the entire family. There will be tours of the Meet the Artists XXX exhibit, painting demonstrations by participating artists, youth workshops, author book signings, and more.

The Meet the Artists XXX exhibit is available for viewing during regular Central Library hours.

Meet the Artists XXX programs are presented by the Library’s African-American History Committee in support of the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library and made possible by the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation, Dr. Michael R. Twyman Endowment Fund and Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.

For more information about these free Library events, call 317-275-4171 or visit online at indypl.org.