Man arrested, faces federal narcotics, weapons charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 36-year-old man has been arrested and faces federal narcotics and weapons charges.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a tip led to the Jan. 18 arrest of Gabriel McQuay.

IMPD says they received a tip that McQuay was selling heroin out of a residence in the 6900 block of Michigan Road. After implementing a number of investigative techniques such as controlled buys, a search warrant for the home was obtained and then executed.

During the search of the home, 250 grams of heroin/fentanyl and a stolen .40 caliber Glock model 22 hand gun were discovered.

On Feb. 6, McQuay was formally charged by a federal grand jury for possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and a felon in possession of a firearm, according to IMPD.

The arrest and charges are the result of the partnership between IMPD and the Drug Enforcement Agency.