Milder temps coming Friday, winter weather this weekend?

Tracking 2 storm systems that could bring winter weather to parts of Indiana.

THIS EVENING: Temps may actually go up a few degrees as milder air tries to surge into the state. Expect mid to upper 30s with cloudy skies.

OVERNIGHT: Central Indiana will be quiet, the 1st snow storm could bring snow to our far northern counties. Lows will drop into the 20s.

FRIDAY: We will see vastly different weather in central Indiana vs. northern Indiana. Northern Indiana will get hammered by a winter storm that could put at least several inches of snow. Central Indiana will see temps in the 40s.

WEEKEND MESS? Saturday could see some snow in northern parts of our area. The real mess arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Central Indiana could see accumulating ice Sunday morning. Stay tuned for timing, locations and totals.

8-DAY FORECAST: Milder air arrives next week and many days will have highs in the 40s.