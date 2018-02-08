Missouri man dies after crash with semi on I-70 in Putnam County

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A Missouri man died after his car hit a semitractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 70 late Wednesday night, Indiana State Police said.

Kenneth David Harrah, 50, of St. Peters, Missouri, was driving a 2018 Dodge car, the state police said in a news release. About 11:05 p.m., state police and Putnam County emergency agencies responded to the crash of the car into the semi driven by Pritpal Singh, 60, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Harrah’s car struck the rear of the trailer. He died at the crash scene.

“Early indications are the tractor-trailer was traveling at or near normal speed, when the faster moving Harrah vehicle struck the rear of the trailer,” the release said.

The crash occurred about 2 miles west of the U.S. 231 exit for Cloverdale.

Putnam County Coroner Dave Brown said an autopsy would be done Thursday.

Police said no photos of the crash were available.