Missouri man dies after crash with semi on I-70 in Putnam County

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A Missouri man died after his car hit a semitractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 70 late Wednesday night, Indiana State Police said.

Kenneth David Harrah, 50, of St. Peters, Missouri, was driving a 2018 Dodge car, the state police said in a news release. About 11:05 p.m., state police and Putnam County emergency agencies responded to the crash of the car into the semi driven by¬†Pritpal Singh, 60, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Harrah’s car struck the rear of the trailer. He died at the crash scene.

“Early indications are the tractor-trailer was traveling at or near normal speed, when the faster moving Harrah vehicle struck the rear of the trailer,” the release said.

The crash occurred about 2 miles west of the U.S. 231 exit for Cloverdale.

Putnam County Coroner Dave Brown said an autopsy would be done Thursday.

Police said no photos of the crash were available.