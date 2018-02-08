Romantic Valentine’s Day at the Hilbert Circle includes a show, champagne, and sweets

Serenade your sweetheart with pure romance and Michael Cavanaugh at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on Valentine’s Day. This will be a special one-night-only Valentine’s Day concert featuring romantic ballads and classic love songs, including “Wonderful Tonight,” “Uptown Girl,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Oh What A Night,” and more.

Michael is a charismatic performer, musician and actor known for his piano and lead vocals in the Broadway musical Movin’ Out. Tickets include champagne and sweets! A glass of champagne and French macarons from locally based The Gallery Pastry Shop will complement each ticket.

Kristin Cutler, Communications Director, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and Chef Ben Hardy, The Gallery Pastry Shop, tell us more:

– Romantic Songs with Michael Cavanaugh will be at 7:30 p.m.

– Tickets are on sale now at www.Indianapolissymphony.org.

– The Gallery Pastry Shop is located on E. 54th Street

To learn more, visit www.gallerypastryshop.com.