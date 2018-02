INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was transported to the hospital following a crash on the city’s southwest side.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. Thursday morning on I-465 near Harding Street on the southwest side.

I-465 WB near HARDING: A car vs semi accident has interstate traffic down to just 1 lane to the west of Harding. ISP says one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. I can also see another wreck in the backup, more info to come. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/HNAkDByT3E — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 8, 2018

The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is currently unclear what led up to the accident.

Additionally, a second person was taken to the hospital who was injured in aanother crash in the area, involving three vehicles.

I-465 WB near HARDING: Another crash happened in the backup behind the semi vs car wreck. This is a 3 car wreck that sent at least one person to the hospital in unknown condition according to ISP. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/y0Eusw0muV — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 8, 2018

That person’s condition is currently unknown.