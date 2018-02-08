Tau Kappa Epsilon closes operations at IU until 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University fraternity is being shut down until 2021.

Tau Kappa Epsilon has shut down the Gamma-Kappa chapter at IU immediately due violations of the international bylaws and constitution.

“We will not tolerate members whose actions do not represent the values and principles of Tau Kappa Epsilon,” said Tau Kappa Epsilon Chief Executive Officer Donald E. Aldrich in a statement. “The value of fraternity is being questioned daily and we are committed to both developing men at a high level and rooting out those with selfish intentions that are outside our mission. We believe this action is warranted as we uphold our standards and strive each day to build Better Men for a Better World.”

Current members in the house “will be provided information about other housing options at IU and in Bloomington,” according to a release.

The university has released this statement:

“ndiana University supports the decision of the Tau Kappa Epsilon international board of directors to suspend the fraternity’s chapter on the Bloomington campus. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is a top priority at IU. As soon as IU became aware of alleged activity at the fraternity house, the university initiated its own investigation. IU does not tolerate such behavior on campus, or in the course of any university activity, and will continue to work with the appropriate authorities and all members of the university community to stop it.”