Winter dog show kicks off at fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Winter Classic Dog Show kicked off Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Considered one of the most prestigious dog shows in the country, it will feature more than 2,000 dogs representing 1,600 different breeds.

All of them are competing to be the best in show.

The coordinator of the show says they’re expecting about 3,000 this weekend.

“We have 45 vendors in here that have dog stuff, people stuff. We have jewelry; we have a mind reader. If you want to see her, you can watch her read a dog’s mind, stuff like that,” said Kevin Allen, who coordinated the show.

The show runs through Sunday.

Tickets are $7 each. Kids under 12 get in for free, as well as military, fire, police and first responders.

