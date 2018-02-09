2 arrested in connection with October death of Bartholomew County Jail inmate

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two women have been arrested in connection with the October death of a 42-year-old woman when all three of them were in the Bartholomew County Jail.

Jail staff found 42-year-old Angela Blair, of Elizabethtown, collapsed and unresponsive in her jail cell on the evening of Oct. 7, Indiana State Police said in a release. Staff provided her with medical treatment but she was pronounced dead at the jail. The coroner’s office determined that Blair died of methamphetamine intoxication.

ISP says Debin Paige Gabbard, 27, of Columbus, smuggled meth into the jail when she was arrested on Oct. 5, and gave the drugs to 19-year-old Mary Snyder, also of Columbus. They believe Snyder gave the meth to Blair when they shared space in the jail.

Warrants were issued on Thursday for Gabbard and Snyder. Both women were still incarcerated: Gabbard at Bartholomew County Jail and Snyder at Rockville Correctional Facility.

Gabbard faces felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of meth. Snyder faces a felony possession of meth charge.

ISP said both women will remain incarcerated, pending their initial court appearances in Bartholomew County.