2 sent to hospital after car crashes into west side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured when a car crashed into a home on the west side in the Farley neighborhood, Wayne Township Fire Department said.

Two people were in the car and four people were in the home near Doris and Farley drives. One person in the car and another person in the home were taken to a hospital. The passenger in the car was reported to be in serious condition.

Reports from the scene showed the passenger from the car appeared to be handcuffed.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.