3 airlines at IND to offer nonstop flights to Austin, Texas, by April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport announced Friday a third airline will offer a nonstop flight option to Austin, Texas.

Frontier Airlines will launch a nonstop flight April 10. The nonstop flights will be on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Southwest Airlines also plans to begin “seasonal nonstop service” to Austin on Sundays beginning in April.

In May, Allegiant Air launched its inaugural nonstop flight to Austin. Those twice-a-week flights depart on Monday and Friday mornings.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said in a news release that “Central Texas is a draw for both business and leisure travelers looking for a conference and event destination that features world-class music and food, and caters to the technology industry.”

“A year ago, Austin was one of our top-five unserved markets,” Rodriguez said.

The Indianapolis airport set a record in passenger activity in 2017, with more than 8.77 million travelers, a 3 percent increase of 2016.