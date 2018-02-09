3rd annual Fantastic Food Fest happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Food lovers will unite over the weekend for the third annual Fantastic Food Festival that will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The two-day event will feature more than 200 of food and drink exhibits, cooking demos, tastings, workshops, and more. Fantastic Food Fest is presented by Indiana Grown which features locally made

and grown products from Indiana.

Times for the fest are below:

Saturday February 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday February 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those who enter code WISH, will receive 10% off ticket purchase.