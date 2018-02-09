AP source: Colts seek permission to interview Bills’ Frazier

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation confirms to The Associated Press the Indianapolis Colts have sought permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head-coaching vacancy.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Thursday because neither team has revealed this development, which was first reported by NFL.com.

The Colts have been forced to resume their coaching search after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reneged on an agreement to accept the job by electing to stay to New England on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old Frazier completed his first season in Buffalo, and served as a mentor to first-year coach Sean McDermott.

Frazier has spent the past 19 seasons coaching at the NFL level, including a three-plus year stint as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-13.