Biden in Indy to speak to fraternity, sorority students about sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be addressing college students regarding sexual assault on Friday.

Biden will speak at the will speak at Association of Fraternal Leadership & Values (AFLV) Central 2018 at the JW Marriott.

More than 3,000 attendees from fraternities and sororities across the country are expected to be in attendance.

The discussion will center around sexual assault on college campuses.

