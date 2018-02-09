Grammy-nominated fingerstyle guitarist Tommy Emmanuel performs

He is distinguished as one of only five musicians handpicked by his mentor Chet Atkins as a Certified Guitar Player (CGP). Wow. Talk about a powerful statement!

Grammy-nominated fingerstyle guitarist, composer and performer— Tommy Emmanuel shares more about his new album, Accomplice One, which was just released last month. It’s a 16-track collaborations album that features guest artists such as Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Jerry Douglas, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, J.D. Simo, Rick Skaggs, David Grisman and more. Accomplice One is a mix of new takes on indelible classics along with brand new original songs from Tommy and his collaborators and debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Albums chart upon its release.

The native Australian now resides in Nashville, TN. His February tour dates (including his Feb 9 Indianapolis show at the Egyptian Room) feature a support set from Rodney Crowell, who’s featured on the new album.

To learn more, visit www.tommyemmanuel.com.