Hoosiers with special needs enjoy a ‘Night to Shine’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a night to shine for some Hoosiers with special needs on Friday.

Northview Church’s Carmel campus was one of more than 450 churches around the world that hosted the “Night to Shine” event. It’s part of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

It’s a prom night experience, complete with a red carpet entrance, hair and makeup, limo rides, dinner and dancing.

And the goal is very clear, according to Haley Thornton with Northview Church: “Just to show these people how God sees them and so just to show them that they are all kings and queens in God’s eyes and at the end of the night, they will all be crowned king or queen of the prom. We’re just here to celebrate them and show them how loved they are by us.”

The worldwide event took place in all 50 states and in 15 countries around the world.

Northview welcomed more than 200 guests and 175 parents.