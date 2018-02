INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet it is searching for an endangered missing person.

Shelia Hamm, 53, is described a 5-feet-3 and 140 pounds with brown hair.

“Has a condition that renders her non-communicative and disoriented at times,” the tweet said.

She was last seen early Friday morning in a residential area in the 1500 block of North Glen Arm Road near the west side Farley neighborhood.

IMPD asked people with information to call (317) 327-3811.