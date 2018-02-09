INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was recovering after being attacked in her own driveway during an attempted robbery.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday at a home near Alpine Avenue and Norwich Lane, which is southeast of East 34th Street and North High School Road on the west side.

The victim said she remained very shaken up physically and emotionally by what happened.

She said she was getting ready to start her car to take her kids to school when someone came out of nowhere, attacked her — and demanded her car keys.

The victim is a mother of two and asked us only to use her first name, “Julia.”

“Right now, I still can’t believe it, that this thing happened to me. It’s very hard,” “Julia” said. “But, I don’t want to break down because I have two kids and I know they’re freaking out.”

“When they (the attacker) pushed me I dropped the key. That’s the reason why I don’t have my keys,” she said.

Julia said the attacker then grabbed her and slammed her head against her truck.

“They pulled my hair,” she said. “He wanted the keys, but I didn’t have my keys.”

She said she ran back into the house and called for help. She also showed us a picture of her injury.

“I was screaming to my kids. My oldest one, he’s 16 years old,” she said, “I said, ‘Joseph, Joseph, oh, my God.’ He was so sad he was freaking out.”

The attacker did not get away with her car. She said everything happened so quickly that she could not get a good look at the attacker.

Some people in the west side neighborhood were being extra careful after hearing about what happened to the 41-year-old mother in her driveway.

“I was actually very shocked,” said Joseph Aikans, a neighbor. “Because, like I said, it’s very a nice and diverse area. Most people over here are quiet.”

“I understand the economy is bad, but you don’t take it out on others. That’s a self-help thing you need to do for yourself,” Aikans said.

Police said they received a similar report about two days earlier at an apartment about a mile east on Watergate Road. The 25-year-old victim said off-camera that he came home from work early Wednesday morning and was getting out of his car when two men approached him. One of the two attackers hit him in the forehead with a gun and took off with his car. At this time, it’s still unclear whether these two cases are connected.