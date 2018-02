What goes better as a pairing this Valentine’s Day? You guessed it… wine and chocolate!

Jenn Kampmeier, Vino Mobile Bar, and Todd Polizzotto, Owner, Schakolad Chocolate, have partnered up to bring us some unique gifts for your sweetheart this holiday! Check ’em out!

To learn more, visit:

FB: vinomobilebar

FB: https://www.facebook.com/SchakoladIndy/

http://www.schakolad.com/chocolate/indianapolis/trader’s-point/

Www.vinomobilebar.com

www.schakolad.com