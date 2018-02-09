Man gets 12 years for shooting at 2 Gary officers in 2016

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting at two Gary police officers has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Brown Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Lake Superior Court after pleading guilty in November to two counts of attempted aggravated battery.

The Post-Tribune reports Brown apologized to the two Gary detectives, who were shot at in April 2016 as they tried to serve warrants on another man at a Gary apartment complex. No one was injured.

Brown told the detectives he had “reacted out of fear” and didn’t know they were officers.

Brown’s attorney, Susan Severtson, told the court her client has admitted responsibility from “day one.”

Gary police initially caught Brown but he escaped from a police car wearing handcuffs. He was later captured in Madison, Wisconsin.