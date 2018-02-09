Mild today, unsettled weekend ahead

A mild way to end the week with temperatures today topping out in the middle to upper 40s with some location in southern Indiana breaking into the lower 50s. Clouds around throughout the day today with snow remaining to the north. Tonight we could locations north of Indy pick up on a wintry mix with light freezing drizzle not out of the question. Lows tonight will fall in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend we welcome back wintry weather with a scattered light wintry mix throughout the day. Highs running 10° colder tomorrow only topping out in the mid 30s. Keep an eye on the forecast for Saturday night! Precipitation become more widespread overnight and through Sunday morning with some of it falling as freezing rain. Mostly sleet/snow/freezing drizzle likely from Indy and points South while northern parts of the viewing area will see mainly snow showers. Less than an inch of accumulation of snow for Indianapolis and southern portions of the state while areas north and NW could see 1-3″ of new snow. A glaze of ice also possible overnight which will make for treacherous driving conditions.

Sunday highs will stay in the lower 30s with a wintry mix throughout the morning eventually transitioning to flurries for the remainder of the afternoon. Monday will be a calmer day with highs returning into the 40s with more sunshine! Quiet first half of the week with mild temperatures topping out in the lower 40s with sunshine. By Thursday we welcome back the chances for some rain.