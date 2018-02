INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are now 167 reported flu-associated deaths in Indiana this season.

That’s up from 136 a week ago.

The Indiana State Department of Health released its weekly report on Friday. The report is complete up to Feb. 3.

The report included the first reported death of a child age four or younger this season.

Most of the deaths have been people aged 65 or older.

Marion and Allen counties have the most reported flu deaths this year. Each county has had 13 reported deaths.