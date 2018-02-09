State: Former Avon Community School Corporation employee misplaced nearly $90,000

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — State of Indiana investigators say a former Avon Community Schools Corporation employee owes the school district more than $140,000.

The report released by the State Board of Accounts on Thursday, said Jennifer Mazur, former extra-curricular treasurer of White Oaks Elementary School, was responsible for financial discrepancies from 2011 to 2017 that total more than $89,000. The additional money owed to ASCS, according to the SBOA, is for the State of Indiana’s cost of $52,800 to investigate the case.

Mazur’s job responsibilities included depositing all extra-curricular receipts into the White Oak Elementary School Extra-Curricular bank account and all corporation fees collected at White Oak Elementary School into the School Corporation bank account.

According to the report, it was “Through an internal audit of the Extra-Curricular accounts, the School Corporation discovered a discrepancy at White Oak Elementary and reported the discrepancy to the Avon Police Department and the Indiana State Board of Accounts.”

The Avon Community School Corporation tells 24-Hour News 8 that audit took place in February of 2017.

The corporation released this statement:

In 2017, the Avon Community School Corporation implemented internal audit procedures of extra-curricular accounts, which are no longer audited by the State. Through this voluntary internal audit, the School Corporation discovered a discrepancy at White Oak Elementary. We immediately reported the discrepancy to the Avon Police Department and to the Indiana State Board of Accounts. The school district conducted an internal investigation, placed the employee involved on leave, and terminated employment on April 26, 2017. The Indiana State Board of Accounts has recently completed its investigation and turned the report over to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General and to the local prosecuting attorney.

As we have done from the beginning of this investigation, we are closely cooperating with law enforcement and will be requesting full restitution. Because this is now a law enforcement matter, we are not able to make any further comments.”

In the report, the SBOA did say ACSC’s “internal controls over cash receipts were insufficient.” It went on to say Mazur collected payments for the school corporation with “little oversight.” The board said internal controls are necessary to catch discrepancies in a timely manner.

ASCS did respond to those statements in early January with a list of changes made within the district since Mazur’s alleged dealings with money. Those include additional training for staff and internal audits, like the one performed in February 2017.

The school corporation does have an insurance policy, including $50,000/year, which protects them from employee theft, according to the SBOA report.

It’s unclear if Mazur will face any criminal charges at this time. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office released this statement:

We are reviewing the report from the SBOA. There is no timeline for a decision regarding any possible criminal charges, it will likely be several weeks.