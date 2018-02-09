“The 15:17 to Paris,” “Peter Rabbit,” and more open in theaters this weekend

Who’s ready to catch a flick this weekend?! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares his thoughts on “what’s playing!”

The 15:17 to Paris

Clint Eastwood’s latest directorial effort looks at the terrorist train attack thwarted by three off-duty American soldiers. In a bold move, Eastwood cast the soldiers to play themselves.”

Dead Man’s Line: The True Story of Tony Kiritsis

This splendid, locally-made documentary gives an in-depth look at one of Indianapolis’ most famous and bizarre crimes, when a disgruntled man strapped a shotgun to the head of his mortgage lender.”

Oscar-nominated short films

— A brief look at the 10 short films nominated for Academy Awards in the Live Action and Animated categories.

Fifty Shades Freed

More soft-core BDSM as the trilogy mercifully wraps in the saga of a sexy billionaire who likes to whip his lovers, and the woman who needed three movies to decide if she’s OK with that.”

Peter Rabbit

The classic fairy tale gets a high-profile animated adaptation as a scamp of a hare recruits his critters friends to sneak into a farmer’s garden.”

Only the Brave

Josh Brolin and Miles Teller star as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, real-life elite wildlife firefighters. Stream It.“

