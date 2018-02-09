Uber drivers celebrate life of friend killed with Colts player by drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Uber drivers celebrated the life of a fellow driver Friday after he was killed last weekend in a crash that also took the life of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

The drivers created their own processional for the funeral of Jeff Monroe, who was struck by a drunk driver Sunday morning. The processional started at the Indianapolis International Airport, where many of the drivers first met Monroe as they waited to pick up rides.

“Aw man, Jeff always had a smile on his face,” Uber driver Jason Riddle said. “He always went out of his way. No matter if he knew you or not. He was there for everybody.”

Riddle and a group of drivers decorated their cars with stickers reading “Blair and Jeffrey, Last Ride, 2.4.2018.”

Drivers are selling the stickers for $10 and giving the money to Monroe’s family, as well as the family of Blair Edmonds, another local Uber driver killed in a separate crash the same morning.

Lawrence police said they smelled alcohol in the car that collided with Edmonds’ vehicle.

The drivers are also hanging flyers in their cars, telling passengers that any tips over the next week will go to the same fundraiser.

“Really, I don’t think it’s hit us. It hasn’t hit me yet. It’s a senseless loss of life. I don’t get it, when people drink and drive. There’s plenty of options out there,” Riddle said.

Police said Monroe pulled over Sunday morning to help his sick passenger, Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, before Manuel Orrego-Savala hit them.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is paying for Monroe’s funeral and Jackson’s funeral.

If you’d like to purchase a sticker or contribute to the funds for the families of Monroe and Blair, call Chad Miller at 317-358-7080.