Winter weather returns this weekend; it could include light ice

After a beautiful day with highs in the 50s, moisture and colder air could combine to bring a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow to central Indiana.

THIS EVENING: No problems this evening as temps will fall from the 40s into the 30s with dry weather.

ROUND 1 OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT: From 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. looks to be the biggest window for freezing drizzle across central Indiana. Temps will drop below freezing so untreated surfaces should freeze when the drizzle arrives.

SATURDAY: Scattered drizzle and a few snow showers up north are possible off and on. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s in central and southern Indiana. Upper 20s up north.

ROUND 2 OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE SUNDAY: Another round of moisture will arrive overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. The atmosphere will be a bit colder, so, some sleet and snow may mix with this round of precip. As colder air continues to move in, scattered snow showers will arrive Sunday afternoon. Accumulation should be less than 1 inch in most places. expect far northwest Indiana where precip should stay all snow and they could see a couple of inches of snow.

MILDER 8-DAY FORECAST: Most of next week will be in the 40s with some rain chances late next week. There could be another wintry mix by next Friday into Saturday, but that is a long ways off and we will have more as we get closer.