World of Wheels: car history on display … and Jerry Mathers ‘The Beav’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 59th annual World of Wheels is back at the State Fairgrounds.

It began Friday and runs through Sunday.

Jerry Mathers, “The Beav” from “Leave it to Beaver,” will be among celebrities at the show.

The host of the show, Doc Riley, said visitors will also see a bit of history.

“The range of vehicles here take anything from the 1920s all the way up to present-day Lamborghinis, Maseratis and everything else and everything in between. And you’ll see that Model T all the way up to the ’57 Chevy all the way up to the Novas and the street machines and the muscle cars.”