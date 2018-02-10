Dick Wolfise drops by at the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie got an up close and personal look at some furry buddies during the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show.

Wolfsie got an education on the grooming and time that goes into the event.

You can check out some of the fun yourself taking place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The dog show runs through Sunday.

Later, special guest and Show Chair of the Hoosier Kennel Club Kevin Allen dropped by our studios to share details on the event.

For more information, click here.