Man accused of beating roommate during argument over stale Cap’n Crunch

MOUNDVILLE, AL (WCMH) — An Alabama man was arrested last week, accused of beating his roommate with a laptop power cord during an argument over stale cereal.

It all started with a box of Cap’n Crunch cereal.

According to the Moundville Times, the suspect became angry when his roommate, “tore the bag when he opened it and did not do anything to keep the cereal fresh.”

The suspect “asked him if he knew how hard it was to eat stale cereal without any teeth.” The paper reported the suspect demanded the victim take out his dentures and try and eat some of the cereal to ‘see what it was like.’

That’s when the suspect started beating the victim with a laptop charger cord, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with domestic violence.