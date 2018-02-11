4 adults, 1 child sent to hospital after I-465 crash near airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four adults and a child were taken to hospitals for treatment after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 465 near the airport.

The crash happened between Sam Jones Expressway and I-70 just before 5 p.m. Sunday and involved three semi trucks and two cars, the Wayne Township Fire Department reported via Twitter.

I-465 Update: 3 semi-trucks, 2 automobiles involved. 4 adults to Eskenazi in stable condition, 1 child taken to Riley in serious but stable condition, 3 adults evaluated on scene and released. Hazmat & Towing crews now working to clean up accident. @ISPIndianapolis @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/YcJkhjEF9j — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) February 11, 2018

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in serious condition, while the four adults were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Three other adults were checked out by medics at the scene and released.

State police had closed all southbound lanes of I-465 between Sam Jones Expressway and I-70 following the crash.