4 adults, 1 child sent to hospital after I-465 crash near airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four adults and a child were taken to hospitals for treatment after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 465 near the airport.
The crash happened between Sam Jones Expressway and I-70 just before 5 p.m. Sunday and involved three semi trucks and two cars, the Wayne Township Fire Department reported via Twitter.
The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in serious condition, while the four adults were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.
Three other adults were checked out by medics at the scene and released.
State police had closed all southbound lanes of I-465 between Sam Jones Expressway and I-70 following the crash.