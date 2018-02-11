Dick Wolfsie revs up at World of Wheels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Wolfsie dropped by the World of Wheels at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to get an up close look at some beautiful automobiles.

Wolfsie was able to talk about some of the classics with Doc Riley and Larry Barnaby of World of Wheels.

The event has been in Indianapolis for 59 years and this year’s event saw about 300 cars come in.

Click here for more information.

General admission is $18.

Check out the videos above for more!