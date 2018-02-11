Colts confirm Frank Reich will be new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have made it official: Frank Reich will be the new head coach, as Anthony Calhoun reported earlier Sunday.

He’s the Colts’ choice after an expedited second search commenced following Josh McDaniels‘ decision to back out on Tuesday night.

The deal is expected to be for five years, according to reports from the NFL Network. Reich spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator for Super Bowl LII champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 56-year-old also spent time on staff with the Cardinals and Chargers. His first coaching job was with the Colts in 2006. He ascended to quarterbacks and wide receivers coach before leaving Indianapolis in 2012.

The Colts released their official statement on Sunday afternoon, including what Irsay and Colts general manager Chris Ballard had to say:

We are extremely excited to announce Frank Reich as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts,” said Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “Frank has all the ingredients of a successful head coach: intelligence, innovation, character, organizational and leadership skills, and a commanding presence. He also has a stellar reputation, and his myriad of life experiences and the people he has worked with make him the perfect fit for us and our fans. I feel extremely fortunate and could not be more excited for Colts Nation and the future of our franchise.” “We are excited to have Frank Reich as our new head coach,” said Colts general manager Chris Ballard. “Frank is a leader of men who will demand excellence from our players on and off the field. I look forward to working with Frank to deliver a championship-caliber team to the city of Indianapolis.”