Freezing rain threat Sunday

The threat for icy conditions increases early this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of central Indiana until 12 PM, Sunday. For most of the area, freezing rain is the primary concern. The exception is far northwestern portions of the area, where you could see some lighter snow accumulations.

Expect freezing rain to move into central Indiana early this morning – and could be steady through the mid morning hours. We’ll start to see the freezing rain threat diminish by late this morning.

Between 0.05″ to 0.10″ of ice accumulation is expected of much of the area – areas in the southern third of central Indiana could see a little less. Any amount of ice can cause BIG problems on untreated surfaces. Use caution if out traveling this morning. For areas north of a Lafayette to Kokomo line, mostly snow will fall. Between 1″-2″ of snow is expected for northern portions of the state.

Precipitation will be long gone by this afternoon, leaving us cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

8 Day Forecast:

Quieter pattern sets up for the start of the work week, with quickly warming temperatures – running to the 50s by mid week. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, with cooler temperatures expected into next weekend.