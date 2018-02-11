Mid-week warm-up just ahead of more wet, then wintry weather

After a slick start to our Sunday, the wintry precipitation has already moved out and cloud cover will push out later on tonight.

As skies clear this evening, temperatures will drop quickly. We’ll sink into the mid 20s before midnight and eventually into the mid teens in most areas by daybreak Monday. Our northernmost communities will sink all the way into the single digits, so keep the big coat handy for your morning commute.

Outside of the cold start, the rest of our Monday looks like a good one with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will continue to trend upward through mid-week with highs in the mid 40s Tuesday and low to mid 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

With rising temperatures will come rising precipitation chances, and we’ll have a chance to see a bit of everything before the week is over: isolated snow showers Tuesday night, heavy rain at times by Wednesday and Thursday and another round of wintry weather as temps cool off Friday.

The early look ahead to next weekend is promising with partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer by the second half of next weekend, just ahead of a soggy Monday in central Indiana.