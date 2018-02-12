2 arrested for drug possession in Putnam County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO) — Two Colorado men are behind bars in Putnam County after a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Interstate 70.

Indiana State Police said they found marijuana, THC oil, THC wax and psychedelic mushrooms in the suspects’ car.

The items have an estimated street value of up to $20,000.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Brandon Zeballos of Fairplay, Colorado. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Cory Rodriguez of Lakewood, Colorado.

Both were arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

The two were reportedly traveling from the state of Colorado to the state of Maryland.