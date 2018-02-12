Carmel police seek credit card fraud suspects

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are seeking help from the public to find suspects in a fraud case.

On Jan. 11, a woman reported her wallet, including credit cards, stolen while she was in Indianapolis, Carmel police said Monday night.

Later, the stolen credit cards were used at the Target and Best Buy stores on North Michigan Road just north of West 96th Street.

Police provided images of two suspects

If anyone has information on these suspects, please contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).