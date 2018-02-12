Coroner: 4-year-old Muncie girl dies of pneumonia, a flu complication

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old girl died Monday morning of pneumonia, a complication from having the flu.

Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn said the child tested positive for influenza A.

The girl died at home after previously being hospitalized, the coroner said. An official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.

The death comes after a 7-year-old girl in Columbus died from Influenza B and strep throat earlier in February.

There were 167 reported flu-associated deaths in Indiana this season, according to a report that recorded up through Feb. 3. An updated report is due out Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated in its latest numbers that the flu is killing 4,000 people per week, meaning 1 in 10 U.S. deaths are from the flu.

24-Hour News 8’s Megan Sanctorum will have a report at 10 and 11 p.m.