Enjoy Pies and Pints for a good cause

Take in 17 of Indianapolis’ best craft breweries and pizzerias at the third annual Indy Pies & Pints on Friday, February 23, 2018, from 7-10PM!

The event will be held at the Ivy Tech Community College Event Center, where DJ Kyle Long will curate the night’s music, and Blind Pig Confessions will be recording a podcast. Guests can take a break from the beer and pizza to play a suite of games, including Beer Pong, Plinko, and Pizza Putt. Tickets are only $35, but for $5 more ($40 dollars) people can purchase Early Entrance tickets grant them entry to the event a half an hour before General Admission ticket holders. All proceeds benefit Arts for Learning, which provides arts in education for children throughout the state.

Arts for Learning, the Indiana Affiliate of Young Audiences, empowers children to achieve their creative and intellectual potential. For the past 57 years, Arts for Learning’s professional teaching artists have provided performances and workshops to children in schools, libraries, community centers, hospitals, juvenile detention facilities, etc., throughout the state.

