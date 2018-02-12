Lighting upgrades coming to 56th Street, Lee Road in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Crews in Lawrence are upgrading the city’s lighting.

Over the next couple of months lights along 56th Street and near Lee Road will undergo repairs.

The aging lights along those stretches will be repaired and replaced with more efficient light-emitted diodes, or LEDs.

According to the city, the new lighting will use less energy. The move is expected to save the city on energy costs, and improve lighting conditions for pedestrians and drivers.

“I think it would be awesome to add more lights,” Rodney White said.

So far, Lawrence has set aside $100,000 dollars for the lighting project.

It is unclear if Lawrence has any other lighting projects scheduled for 2018.

Lawrence is not alone in the switch to LEDs. In 2017, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a plan to upgrade some of the city-owned lights to LEDs.