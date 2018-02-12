Painting class for couples

Do something different to celebrate Valentine’s with your special someone this year! Check out Painting with a Twist Carmel to sit close, grab a beverage from the Twisted Tiki Bar and create a memorable painting together!
Jeanne Shirley and Michelle Kesler, Painting with a Twist Carmel, tell us more:
“Sunset of Love” Canvas Set at Painting with a Twist
Tuesday, February 13th from 7 – 9 p.m.
$35 per person
– No painting experience needed just the will to have a great time.
– Take home and decorate your home with your own art!
“Be Mine” Wooden Plank Set at Painting with a Twist
Wednesday, February 14th from 7 – 9 p.m.
$35 per person
To learn more, visit:
https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/carmel/