Painting class for couples

Do something different to celebrate Valentine’s with your special someone this year! Check out Painting with a Twist Carmel to sit close, grab a beverage from the Twisted Tiki Bar and create a memorable painting together!

Jeanne Shirley and Michelle Kesler, Painting with a Twist Carmel, tell us more:

“Sunset of Love” Canvas Set at Painting with a Twist

Tuesday, February 13th from 7 – 9 p.m.

$35 per person

– No painting experience needed just the will to have a great time.

– Take home and decorate your home with your own art!

“Be Mine” Wooden Plank Set at Painting with a Twist

Wednesday, February 14th from 7 – 9 p.m.

$35 per person

To learn more, visit:

https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/carmel/

www.facebook.com/pwatcarmelIN/