PHOTOS: Women’s Ski Jumping Competition 2018

scummings1990 Published: Updated:
(L-R) Silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany, gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway and bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan celebrate after the Ladies' Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping Final (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

PHOTOS: South Korea Women’s Ski Jumping 2018