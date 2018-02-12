Donald Trump Jr.’s wife hospitalized after receiving letter that contained white powder

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donal Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump, and their children Donald Trump III, left, and Kai Trump, right, walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Police say a hazmat unit is also at the scene.